Freedom Hospice announced that Freedom Hospice Grief and Bereavement Coordinator Holly Merchant Chandler attended training to become certified as a Grief Support Group Facilitator.
This certification included completing 30 hours of classroom education by the internationally recognized Center for Loss and Life Transition in Fort Collins, Colo.
This course was taught by Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D., a noted author, educator, and grief counselor. The Center for Loss and Life Transition was founded in 1983 by Dr. Wolfelt. It is a private organization dedicated to furthering our understanding of grief.
Chandler offers monthly grief support groups and is honored to help all those grieving losses. For further information, please contact Freedom Hospice at (785) 740-1705.
