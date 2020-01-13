A two county-chase ended in a crash and arrests.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 the Horton Police and Brown County Sheriff K-9 officer attempted a vehicle stop in the city of Horton.
Sheriff Merchant said a chase ensued, ending when the 2014 Chevy Malibu left the roadway and crashed in Nemaha County. Minor injuries were reported by both the driver, Andrew Davis, 30, of Horton and the passenger, Lashaina Simon, 21, of Horton.
Both were arrested by the Brown County Sheriffs office. Davis was charged with four counts of possession of stolen property, felony flee to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked. Simon was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.
Sheriff Merchant said the case is under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office.
"I appreciate the cooperation we receive by the Horton Police Department and the agencies that assisted - Kickapoo PD, Nemaha County Sheriffs office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriffs office," he said.
