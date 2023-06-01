The Brown County Sheriff announced an arrest that followed a three-county chase on Wednesday.
At approximately 4:40 p.m., Brown County deputies heard Nemaha County radio traffic of a possible stolen vehicle out of Seneca, headed east on US 36 Highway at a high rate of speed. Sheriff Merchant said the vehicle was described as a red Dodge TRX pickup.
"A Brown County deputy was on US 75 HWY at the time and located the suspect vehicle and started a pursuit east out of Fairview on US 36 HWY," he said. "It was reported that the male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was wearing a mask while the pursuit was taking place."
Sheriff Merchant said the vehicle was stolen in Seneca and ended in Atchison, involving three counties.
"As the vehicle was nearing Hiawatha, law enforcement vehicles downgraded their efforts for the safety of the public and temporarily lost sight of the vehicle," Sheriff Merchant report. "A short time later, a Hiawatha PD officer located the vehicle and assisted in following the suspect vehicle as it headed south on US 73 HWY. As the vehicle headed towards Horton, it was reported that it intentionally tried running motorists off of the roadway numerous times at speeds of over 100 MPH."
In Horton, the vehicle turned east and continued towards Atchison on US 73 HWY where the pursuit was terminated several miles west of the Atchison city limits.
Sheriff Merchant said within a few minutes of entering Atchison, the suspect vehicle was located near Mound Street at Washington. The driver of the vehicle, Adrian Richardson, 19, who claims to be homeless, was arrested close to the Benedictine College near the ball field, without incident.
Richardson was taken to Brown County jail on charges of Aggravated Assault X 4, Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference of Law Enforcement Officers, No Drug Tax Stamp, Felony Theft and possible other charges as the investigation continues through the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
Richardson also had two active warrants, Johnson County $5000 C/S Felony Failure to Appear Theft, and Jackson County Missouri for Felony Damage to Property.
Sheriff Merchant said the vehicle was towed to the Brown County Sheriff's office as evidence.
"Thank you to all entities who assisted as it is greatly appreciated and thankfully, no one was injured although several vehicle were ran off the road," he said. "Law enforcement did a great job in pursuing from a distance and downgrading when they went through populated areas. The actions of this driver put many at risk and I am asking that if anyone encountered this vehicle during the pursuit that compromised your safety, to please call the Sheriff's Office at once at 785-742-7125 to report so we can document this valid concern."
Sheriff Merchant said the Brown County SO would like to thank Hiawatha PD, Nemaha County SO, Seneca PD, Highway Patrol, Sac and Fox PD, Horton PD, Atchison PD and Atchison SO and other agencies for their assistance as well as our dispatch who did a great job of relaying info to those involved in the case.
