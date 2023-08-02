CherryRoad Media, Inc., a company focused on the sustainability of community journalism, has announced the purchase of the Hiawatha World effective Aug. 1, buying it from The News-Press Gazette and company.
In addition to the Hiawatha World, CherryRoad also purchased from The News-Press Gazette & Company the Atchison Globe, the Miami County Republic, the Courier-Tribune in Liberty, Mo., and the Gladstone Dispatch.
The News-Press & Gazette Company, owned by members of the Bradley family, has a long history in newspapers, starting with Henry D. Bradley who purchased the St. Joseph News-Press & Gazette in 1951. The company, now in its fourth generation of family leadership, is led by David R. Bradley, Jr as CEO and Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.
“We are excited to be the new owners of these community news outlets,” said Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media. “These communities all have rich histories, and their newspapers have been a part of those histories, have chronicled those histories. We look forward to continuing to serve the communities and carrying on the legacy established by the Bradley family.”
A subsidiary of CherryRoad Technology, CherryRoad Media operates over 75 newspapers in 17 states. A family-owned business based in Parsippany, New Jersey, CherryRoad Media is focused on using technology to strengthen communities through their local newspapers. The company believes the newspaper is an essential resource for developing strong communities, and by using technology, it can supplement the printed newspaper with enhanced digital capabilities.
“We’re especially pleased to welcome NPG’s dedicated associates and advertisers to the CherryRoad Media family,” Gulban said. “We look forward to helping strengthen local journalism through our understanding of technology, which is our goal everywhere we go.
“These operations, like so many in our industry, have struggled under the weight of disruption and a challenging economy. We are confident these newspapers can be strengthened through technology and made viable for the long run."
David Bradley, Jr., shared his thoughts on the transaction.
“This transaction is bittersweet as our family has been in the newspaper business for over 72 years, however we felt it was time to pass these amazing publications and employees to a new home,” Bradley said. “We believe the new owners will continue the important mission of community journalism for years to come.”
Gulban said that all the Hiawatha World’s current staff had been retained and not much would change in the running of the paper. However, he said that the paper's digital presence would be increasing going forward, with things like real-time website updates and continued expansion of videos and podcasts.
The Hiawatha World will continue to publish a weekly paper, but it will also work to improve its reach to those audiences that get their news entirely online, Gulban said. CherryRoad has encouraged the same at its other newspapers, as he said smaller outfits often do not have the resources necessary to do so.
"As a technology company, we've got a lot of those skill sets and resources," he said, "so in the markets we go into, we're looking to bring more digital solutions into the website for the paper."
Gulban hoped that this effort will eventually help put the Hiawatha World at the "cutting edge of digital news in small towns," he said.
