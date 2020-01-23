The Hiawatha Community Chiefs Blood Drive will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The Blood Drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center, 201 East Iowa St. All presenting donors will choose between a free Chiefs T-shirt or Chiefs hat.
Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: TU. For more information contact Cathy Clark at 742-6579 or cclark@hch-ks.org.
