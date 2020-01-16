What a remarkable game. Kansas City’s monumental comeback and eventual blowout win were the stuff legends are built on, as the team became the first to trail by 24 points and then lead by halftime, as well as the first ever to trail by 20 or more and then win by 20, and also set a new record as the first team to score touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions. The scoring explosion gave way to a 51-31 win over the Houston Texans that lined up a matchup with the red hot Tennessee Titans in this weekend’s AFC Championship.
From a rousing sideline speech by Patrick Mahomes to the swift and severe offensive precision and defensive dominance, from the second quarter on it was a party in Kansas City. Travis Kelce and Damien Williams each scored three times, Mahomes and his playcallers were surgical in their dissection, and the defense battered Deshaun Watson and forced Texans’ coach Bill O’Brien into errors of judgment and indecision. Looking forward, there are some takeaway from the weekend and days since that we can unpack while looking ahead to the Titans.
The team is still in a good place health-wise, but there are some key players worth watching this week. Kelce played through a knee injury in the last game, but more worrisome is the hamstring injury he suffered during the contest. It sounds like he has been moving around well so far this week, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. Chris Jones missed Sunday’s game and though the coaching staff is calling his calf injury day to day, it’s looking like a long shot for him to play this week, as well. His inability to stay healthy and contribute in the postseason may be part of what has kept the Chiefs from negotiating a long term deal with the standout defensive lineman, and may limit his future with a team that has plans to win multiple Super Bowls with Mahomes at the helm. For a man that has compiled 136 tackles and 33 sacks while missing only three games over the past four regular seasons, Jones has only played in four out of seven of the team’s playoffs games, managing just 4 tackles and without a single sack.
The Titan’s own rather remarkable win over the Baltimore Ravens is worth a look as well. Running back Derrick Henry has been on a searing pace, of late, destroying team after team as Tennessee has shocked both the defending champion Patriots and the Super Bowl favorite Ravens. Henry blistered Kansas City for 188 yards in their first meeting, and unless the Chiefs go on a scoring blitz similar to their second quarter foray against the Texans, Henry will have his opportunity to get his yards again, but this game will likely come down to whether or not Ryan Tannehill can do what very few others have done and match Pat Mahomes score for score late in the game. Tannehill has hit a few big passes but has not been a major factor in these playoffs otherwise. He made the plays to beat the Chiefs in their week 10 matchup, while the Chiefs failed to move the ball and seal the win in the fourth quarter, so this is not a team to overlook.
After last season’s AFC Championship heartbreak against the Patriots, the Chiefs find themselves right back in the hunt for a title, and they are facing an interesting history as repeat hosts of the conference championship game. In the Super Bowl era, only one team has played consecutive semifinal games on their home field and failed to reach the title game in either year. Kansas City can keep that run alive on Sunday, while righting the single blemish on that record, as it was Coach Andy Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles that lost two home NFC title games in a row, only to make the big game in the third year. This time around, I believe Reid and Mahomes will overcome a very game opponent and put themselves one win away from the first of many championships the pair will earn.
