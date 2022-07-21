The Brown County Sheriff's Office has Child Emergency ID kits available, free of charge in the lobby.
Sheriff John Merchant said these kits are commonly referred to as IDENTAKID packets. These kits are all self contained, meaning everything is included in these kits to obtain fingerprints and DNA from your child for your safekeeping in the event your child should be lost, injured or abducted.
The kit contains emergency information, fingerprint card with non-toxic ink strip, sterile cotton swabs and DNA storage bag, information wallet card, safety tips and complete instructions--- which all stores in a clear plastic sleeve. I urge all parents and caregivers to utilize these kits on behalf of child safety. After completion, the parents keep this information in a secure area in the event it is ever needed.
We will also have these kits available on Aug. 2 at National Night out.
