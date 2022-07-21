kits

Some of what comes in the child emergency ID kits.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office has Child Emergency ID kits available, free of charge in the lobby.

Sheriff John Merchant said these kits are commonly referred to as IDENTAKID packets. These kits are all self contained, meaning everything is included in these kits to obtain fingerprints and DNA from your child for your safekeeping in the event your child should be lost, injured or abducted.

