The following are the results from the Miss Mary Costume Contest for the groups of Infant-Age 2 and Age 2 to PreK.
Infant-Age 2:
1st: Scuba Diver—Sutton Eismann
2nd: T Bird—Cyrus Gullickson
3rd: Spider—Leo Olson
4th: Hunter—Cash Meenan
5th: Prof. McGonagall—Maren Shoemaker
6th: Dalmation—Hazen Toews
Age 2-PreK:
1st: Trucker—Sam Oaks
2nd: Wolf—Gibson Hamm
3rd: Farmer—Beau Schuetz
4th: Pokemon—Pryor Akins
5th: Skeleton—Jax Olson
6th: Frozen—Lee and Lillie kids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.