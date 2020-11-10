The following are the results from the Miss Mary Costume Contest for the groups of Infant-Age 2 and Age 2 to PreK.

Infant-Age 2:

1st: Scuba Diver—Sutton Eismann

2nd: T Bird—Cyrus Gullickson

3rd: Spider—Leo Olson

4th: Hunter—Cash Meenan

5th: Prof. McGonagall—Maren Shoemaker

6th: Dalmation—Hazen Toews

Age 2-PreK:

1st: Trucker—Sam Oaks

2nd: Wolf—Gibson Hamm

3rd: Farmer—Beau Schuetz

4th: Pokemon—Pryor Akins

5th: Skeleton—Jax Olson

6th: Frozen—Lee and Lillie kids

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.