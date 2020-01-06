Little Hands Daycare is having a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25 to benefit the non-profit community childcare center in Hiawatha.
The Little Hands Daycare Chili Feed Fundraiser is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a freewill offering from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center, 201 E. Iowa St., Hiawatha.
There will also be a raffle - enter to win a 55-inch Amazon Fire TV with Amazon Echo Dot, Razaor E200 Electric Scooter. $5 a ticket or 5 tickets for $20 - available in advance at Thrivent Financial. Need not be present to win. This is a fundraiser for the communitynon-profit daycare.
