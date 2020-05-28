According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a chip and seal project on U.S. 73 in Brown County will begin, Thursday, May 28, weather permitting. Work will occur from the north city limits of Horton to the Kansas/Nebraska state line and is expected to be completed by Saturday, June 6.
The chip and seal process sprays oil on the road and covers it with rock chips. Work will take place during daylight hours and Saturday work is possible.
Traffic will be controlled using a pilot car operation, traffic cones and signage. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
Vance Brothers, Inc. of Kansas City, Mo. is the contractor on the $760,000 project.
