The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group discussed a couple aspects of this Friday’s Hiawatha High School Homecoming celebration.
The commission approved a request from Police Chief John Defore, signing off on the proposed parade route for Friday afternoon. Later in the meeting, City Administrator Mike Nichols presented a request from students to have a volunteer fire fighter shoot off over-the-counter fireworks at Friday night’s football game. The commission approved the request to sidestep a City Ordinance to allow the use of the fireworks, pending approval from the school district.
The commission was presented with a Proclamation for 4-H Week, as well as one for Fire Prevention Week, and also signed off on a Years of Service Award for Paul Shaefer, who was not on hand to receive his commendation.
The commission also approved soliciting applications for a part-time Clerk for the Police Department, and also voted to award a bid for the construction of an electrical vault to Atlas Electric LLC in the amount of $123,200. The group also voted to move the Nov. 8 meeting to Nov. 1, and also approved a work session following the Oct. 11 meeting.
Amanda Davidson was at the meeting to discuss their property’s status on the city’s list of properties in violation of the Minimum Housing Code. Davidson, as well as other relatives, explained the family’s circumstances to the Commission, and stated that they would like to make repairs to the home, and shared that they have had some difficulty in determining exactly what needs to be done to satisfy the city’s requirements. The commission voted to give the Davidsons a one month extension.
Kristina Romine presented a request to use the city walking trail on October 9th for a 5K to raise money for juvenile diabetes research. Also present was Brenda Bolden, presenting information she has accumulated on the Bethel African Methodist Church, in trying to save it from demolition. Bolden will bring back more information after the Brown County Historical Society has had time to determine if they will have a role in the project. Bolden also presented information on updating the Coach John McLendon signs in town. Bolden said that with no money in the city budget, she will raise funds for the signs.
Sarah Kleopfer of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau had her request approved to approve road closures for the Halloween parade. She also thanked the commission for its support of the Maple Leaf Festival this past weekend.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included $194.70 in utility refunds, a payment to J&B Contractors in the amount of $74,353.13, and a payment to CMT in the amount of $3,000.
