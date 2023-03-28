Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

At Monday's meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission the city's Director of Public Works, Brad Scott, shared some possible solutions to issues with the traffic signal at the 1st and Oregon Street intersection.

Scott said he spoke to a company that could rewire the signal for $7,200.  It would cost $10,150 to put the signal on a wood pole on the existing foundation, or $21,000 to install a metal pole with a new foundation.  The company could potentially also update the system and install cameras.  Pricing has not been obtained for that part of the job, but the city will look further after seeing if the solutions would satisfy KDOT.  There was also talk of installing cameras to control the signal at the 1st and Iowa Street intersection.

