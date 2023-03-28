At Monday's meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission the city's Director of Public Works, Brad Scott, shared some possible solutions to issues with the traffic signal at the 1st and Oregon Street intersection.
Scott said he spoke to a company that could rewire the signal for $7,200. It would cost $10,150 to put the signal on a wood pole on the existing foundation, or $21,000 to install a metal pole with a new foundation. The company could potentially also update the system and install cameras. Pricing has not been obtained for that part of the job, but the city will look further after seeing if the solutions would satisfy KDOT. There was also talk of installing cameras to control the signal at the 1st and Iowa Street intersection.
Police Captain Brian Guilliams was also present, and informed the Commission that Officer Dustin Winters has submitted his resignation from the department, effective April 5th. Guilliams said everyone at the department is supportive of Winters, who is taking the Chief of Police position for the City of Highland. Paige Nigus, who has been working as a dispatcher for Brown County, has been hired to fill the empty position.
The Commission received an update from Julie Bergman of Rainbow Communications about the company's upcoming fiber internet expansion project, as well as Matthew Young from the Brown County Extension Office, who will be leading the 2023 Farmer's Market, and received permission to to hold the market in the same spot as last year. Toby Teel was also on hand, to request that the Commission revisit Ordinance 1062, which no longer allows hobby vehicles from being in plain sight. Teel also expressed concern over his interaction with the City Code Officer.
In other business:
*The Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included minutes from the March 13th meeting, utility billing refunds and credits, a controlled burn at the Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum, and updated bylaws for the Fire Department.
*The group approved an ordinance to authorize financing for the KDHE loan for the Phase 1A Sewer Project, as well as a contract with J&B Contractors for concrete work for the city.
*Commissioners were in consensus to have City Attorney Andy Delaney work toward removing leash laws and registration for cats in conjunction with the Brown County Humane Society's plans for a spay and neuter program.
*Scott informed the Commission that dredging is underway for the Country Club's effluent water system, and the flow meter has been ordered and will be installed soon.
*Guilliams shared that the Sac & Fox Tribal Police will be donating their used radios to the Hiawatha Police Department, saving thousands of dollars for needed upgrades.
*City Administrator Becky Berger announced that the city will be holding a retirement party for Dave Grimm at the next City Commission meeting on April 10th.
