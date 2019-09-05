The City of Hiawatha released a notice to citizens on Tuesday, that on Monday, Sept. 16, city crews will begin the process of GIS mapping service locations within the town in order to streamline repairs and ordering in the future.
City crews will be locating and marking all sewer manholes, sewer cleanouts, water meters, water valves and fire hydrants. All items will be marked with paint and blue or green flags. The press release noted, “these items may be located in back yards, front yards, streets and alleys,” and requested citizens to work around and be patient with the markings, which will then be read with a GPS probe by contractors for the city on Sept. 23 to satellite located the services.
Any questions can be directed to City Administrator Mike Nichols at (785) 742-7417 ext. 206.
