The City of Hiawatha has issued a response and guidance following the governor's announcement Thursday that she is lifting the statewide Stay Home order, and issued a four-phase plan to reopen Kansas.
Beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, May 4, the statewide Stay Home order will expire and Phase I of Governor Kelly’s Ad Astra plan begins per Executive Order NO. 20-29.
Per the Executive Order:
Mass gatherings of more than 10 persons are prohibited. Mass gatherings are defined as instances in which individuals are in one location and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals (not including individuals who reside together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
The Executive Order also provides guidance for Individuals, Employers/Businesses, Business Restrictions, Education, Activities and Venues Restrictions, and Essential Functions.
The full Executive Order can be viewed at https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/EO-20-29-Implementing-Phase-One-of-Ad-Astra-Plan.pdf.
Also, Executive Order NO. 20-28, reissuing and extending certain Executive Orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic may be viewed at https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/EO-20-28-Reissuing-and-Extending-Certain-EOs.pdf
City Services will continue subject to restrictions already in place and will begin reopening in accordance with the Governor’s plan. Below are links to resources for information related to COVID-19 and steps from the CDC and KDHE to help prevent illness.
Resources
Reliable, updated information on COVID-19 can be found on these websites:
STATE: http://www.covid.ks.gov
GOVERNOR’S AD ASTRA PLAN: https://covid.ks.gov/ad-astra-a-plan-to-reopen-kansas/
