The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and after discussion with Fire Chief Ryan Shockley, the group awarded the recent bid for equipment for the fire department to First Due Fire Supply.
The winning bid, which includes winter lining, light duty gear and helmets, came in the amount of $29,822.00. The funds will come from the Fire Department’s annual budget, along with several other city funds.
The commission also heard from Hiawatha Police Department Cpt. Dennis Entrikin, who introduced the city’s newest police officer, Dugan Shoemaker. Shoemaker introduced himself to the commission and gave a bit of his background, including six years in law enforcement. He is the son of former Brown County Sherriff Lamar Shoemaker.
There was a brief discussion of the quarter-cent recreation sales tax that will be on the November ballot for Hiawatha. There will be an information sheet that will be available to the public, as well as on social media, going over the finer points of the tax. Notably, the information included will cover how the tax will lower the mill levy, along with figures. The recreation tax is up for a vote, as the lamp post tax is set to expire. Mayor Bill Collins said he hopes everyone is on board for the new tax.
