The Hiawatha City Commission met Monday evening and revisited a discussion from the previous meeting regarding a downtown disabled parking space request.
A downtown physical therapy business had requested new spaces in front of their office on Oregon Street, which led the city to look into the need for new spaces throughout the downtown area. After looking further into the situation since the last meeting, an updated request was given to the Commission for Monday’s meeting, outlining 16 new handicapped parking spaces, which was approved by all commissioners.
Jacquie Kerl was present from the Hiawatha Hospital to give a monthly update, noting a March 21 fundraising event and that the hospital has been interviewing providers. Kerl also updated the commission on the potential of the Medicaid Expansion Bill, which would impact the hospital by $481,667.
In other business:
* The commission approved a request to file paperwork for a loan with the Kansas Department of Health for the ongoing flow study project, and also approved a bid of $6,840 from Bachelor Controls for three computers for the Law Enforcement Center and one for City Hall. The bid was about $2,000 higher up front for the computers than the lowest received, but because Bachelor Controls handles the city’s IT services, it will end up cheaper after installation costs and set up fees. The group also approved the transfer of 2019 Capital Funds into the Capital Improvement Fund, agreed to hire Brad Siebenmorgen as Parks Maintenance Operator III at a wage of $18.60 per hour, and to solicit bids to remodel the kitchen in the Fisher Center.
The group also approved a $6,000 request to install a second concrete pad at Bruning park for batting cages, as well as a request to donate one family pool pass to the Brown County Extension Office for their upcoming Spotlight Auction.
* The commission also agreed to move the next meeting to Tuesday, Feb. 18 to accommodate President’s Day. City Administrator Mike Nichols informed the commission that ALICE training had been scheduled for city employees on March 6. He requested that City Hall close that afternoon, which was approved, and also for commission members to participate in the training.
* Members of the Brown County Historical Society were on hand to discuss a tabled discussion of a gifting agreement with the city for three antique fire trucks. The trucks are already stored by the Historical Society, and the agreement, which was approved, will allow them to maintain and improve the vehicles, while still allowing the city to use them for events and have the right to retain them should ownership pass from BCHS.
* The Commission passed the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $79,212.31, utility refunds of $203.14 and a payment to BT & Co. for Professional Services in the amount of $9,150 for the 2019 audit.
