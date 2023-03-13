Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group approved a pair of ordinances marking increases in rates for the Fisher Center and the Hiawatha Aquatic Park.

Per the new ordinance, rates at the Fisher Center will increase by the room.  Meeting Room 1 will increase from $15 per hour to $20 per hour, Meeting Room 2 will increase from $30 per hour to $40 per hour, the gym went from $60 per hour to $70 per hour, or $300 per day to $500 per day, and the rates for the entire facility moved from $90 per hour or $500 per day to $125 per hour or $925 per day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.