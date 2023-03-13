The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group approved a pair of ordinances marking increases in rates for the Fisher Center and the Hiawatha Aquatic Park.
Per the new ordinance, rates at the Fisher Center will increase by the room. Meeting Room 1 will increase from $15 per hour to $20 per hour, Meeting Room 2 will increase from $30 per hour to $40 per hour, the gym went from $60 per hour to $70 per hour, or $300 per day to $500 per day, and the rates for the entire facility moved from $90 per hour or $500 per day to $125 per hour or $925 per day.
Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper also presented rate differences at the HAP. Rates for a single pass are set to increase by $10, with a 2 person family pass increasing $15, a $25 increase for 3 person families, and a $30 increase for a pass for a family of 4. Jasper said that the rate adjustments would add a projected $7,600 of income for the park. Commissioner Bryan Shefferd spoke in opposition, saying that $20 may seem like nothing to Commissioners, but that may hit others differently, also citing tax and city rate increases all hitting recently. "I think we're clearly overstepping here by raising taxes and rates on every avenue the city has this year," said Shefferd, who followed by asking the Commissioners to take a moment to reconsider before voting. The motion passed moments later 3-1, with Shefferd voting no and Commissioner Toni Hull absent.
Mandy Graham addressed the Commission regarding a proposed 5k for epilepsy. The event will take place on April 29th at 10 a.m. After discussions with the Commission, Graham has decided to re-work the color run's route.
Amanda Unruh from the Brown County Humane Society to discuss potential solutions to the town's feral cat problem. Unruh stated that there had been donation set aside for spaying and neutering, and said that the Humane Society looses nearly $20,000 per year on cats and sends the vast majority to a store in St. Joseph. The Commission stated that they will look into rescinding cat tag requirements for cats, and there was also discussion of a no-tethering ordinance at some point in the future. The Humane Society will begin advertising an event for spaying and neutering with the donation funds.
The Commission also discussed the property at 900 Iowa Street, which was burned in a structure fire next week. The property was uninsured, and there was a request from Commissioner Shefferd to waive demolition fees, but City Administrator Becky Berger shared concerns over the precedent that would set. Resolution 2023-07 was eventually pass by a 3-1 vote, requiring immediate action and directing said structure to be removed the premises made safe and secure.
In other business:
*City Administrator Berger noted two ribbon cuttings for new businesses this week, with Cruise Planners hosting theirs at 530 Oregon Street at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Oak & Willow cutting their ribbon at 717 Oregon Street at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
*Berger also discussed Brightspeed excavations for fiber line installation, stating she would like to address excavation fees before that process begins.
*HPR Director Jasper said that the long-needed new scoreboards have been installed at Bruning Park.
*A contract was awarded to Ivinbilt in the amount of $2,268,300 for North Lift Station Phase 1A Sewer Project construction.
*The Commission also awarded a bid for cleaning basins for irrigation at the Country Clubs.
*The group approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to Eagle Sundown Services for generators at the Hansbury and Pfister wells in the amount of $8,240.00, payment to the Brown County Historical Society in the amount of $10,460.61 for reimbursement of insurance premiums for the Frances Plamann Charitable Trust, bid approval for installation of Sewer Plant blowers in the amount of $11,299.80 and a temporary permit for the Hiawatha Country Club to serve liquor for the Hospital Fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.