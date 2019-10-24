The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and approved the closure of portions of 6th and 7th streets downtown, on Nov. 10 for the 23rd annual Jingle Bell Ride.
The charity event runs from 11 a.m. up to the 2 p.m. parade, and the group accepts donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, monetary gifts, and children’s hats and gloves. Last year the Jingle Bell Ride helped around 90 families and provide toys for nearly 300 children in Brown County.
In other business:
The commission voted to adjust two citizens’ utility bills, after a software problem prevented the customers from being notified of excessive usage by the city, leading to larger bills.
The commission approved seeking bids for the removal of damaged cottonwood trees at Hansbury Springs, as well as the payment of AHRS Pay Application #8 for the Citywide Street Sales Tax project, in the amount of $267,088.85. Also approved was writing off $15,189.57 in old uncollectable debt, suspending the city policy that disallows employee families to ride in city-owned vehicles for the duration of the Halloween parade, and raises for four Water Department employees, as well as the hiring of another.
After a ten minute Executive Session, the commission voted to enter into an agreement to purchase property and a lease from Sale Grain. The properties are at 914 and 915 Miami, with the owned property being sold the City for $50,000, which is to be donated by Salem Grain, and the city will take over the lease of the other property.
City Water Superintendent Brad Scott informed the commission that due to lowered nitrate levels, KDHE will no longer require Hiawatha to report quarterly readings, instead moving to annual check ups. Scott did, however, note that the city runs constant monitoring on nitrate levels. Streets Superintendent Nick Siebenmorgen reported that work on 6th Street from Kansas to Navajo has been partially completed, with one lane done and the other set to be poured later this week.
The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included a $27,801.60 appropriation, $191.30 in utility refunds, payment of $29,440.00 to Torrey Brothers Construction, approval of liquor licenses for Wal-Mart and Pizza Hut, and a quarterly guest tax payment to the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau in the amount of $2,468.91.
