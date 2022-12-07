Hiawatha city officials are asking for the community’s input on the First and Oregon Street intersection stoplight issue.

For the past few weeks, the stoplights have been in blinking mode since a possible wiring short occurred from excess rain. The city has determined the price tag to fix the stop lights range from $15,000 for a potential temporary fix up to $250,000 to replace the entire intersection’s once overhanging lights. The state Department of Transportation has determined the intersection does not get enough east-west traffic to warrant a stoplight and therefore won’t chip in any funding for the project.

