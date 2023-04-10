Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The City of Hiawatha celebrated a long-time employee on Monday evening at the Hiawatha City Commission meeting, as a retirement reception was held for Dave Grimm.  Mayor Becky Shamburg said that the spending 34 years in any job is a thing seldom seen in this day and age, and thanked Grimm for his time serving the city.  Having worked in various positions throughout the years, Grimm finished him time with the city as the Waste Water Superintendent.

The Commission appointed Megan Green as the Acting City Clerk, adding her as an authorized signatory for the City's bank accounts, and City Administrator Becky Berker stated that the city has received some applications for the open City Clerk position, but are still seeking applicants.

