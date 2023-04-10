The City of Hiawatha celebrated a long-time employee on Monday evening at the Hiawatha City Commission meeting, as a retirement reception was held for Dave Grimm. 

Mayor Becky Shamburg said that the spending 34 years in any job is a thing seldom seen in this day and age, and thanked Grimm for his time serving the city.  Having worked in various positions throughout the years, Grimm finished his time with the city as the Waste Water Superintendent.

