The City of Hiawatha celebrated a long-time employee on Monday evening at the Hiawatha City Commission meeting, as a retirement reception was held for Dave Grimm.
Mayor Becky Shamburg said that the spending 34 years in any job is a thing seldom seen in this day and age, and thanked Grimm for his time serving the city. Having worked in various positions throughout the years, Grimm finished his time with the city as the Waste Water Superintendent.
The commission appointed Megan Green as the Acting City Clerk - as former City Clerk Lynette Grier has resigned from her position. The commission added Green as an authorized signatory for the city's bank accounts, and City Administrator Becky Berker stated that the city has received some applications for the open City Clerk position, but are still seeking additional applicants.
Members of the Hiawatha Middle School Science Olympiad team were present, and the Commission recognized their efforts and achievements. The team is made up of HMS 7th and 8th graders.
In other City Commission business:
* A request to change city code to allow laying hens inside city limits was turned down by consensus.
*The commission approved a bid from IAO Electric in the amount of $36,942.68 for installation of new lift station equipment.
*A request was approved for the Police Department to purchase a 2023 Dodge Durango from Superior Emergency Response Vehicles up to the amount of $52,722.89.
*City Administrator Berger informed the group that the city's second CDBG grant application had been denied.
*Police Chief Mickey Gruber said new officers Grady Miller and Paige Nigus will start school on Monday and finish in July.
*Commissioner Dave Middendorf said that the Tree Board will be planting a tree for Arbor Day, but will hold the event in early May.
*Commissioner Brian Shefferd said he would like to sell the city's excavator and hire outside company's to handle city demolitions, due to the price of equipment.
*Shefferd also voiced concerns over the adjusted prices of mobile food vendor prices, saying he has received complaints, and that the updated rates could affect events like the Maple Leaf Festival.
*The commission passed the Consent Agenda, which included minutes from the previous meeting, a payment to Olsson for the Phase IA Sewer Project in the amount of $26,057.58, a KDHE Loan Administration Contract with Governmental Assistance Services, and a demolition application for 900 Iowa Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.