The Hiawatha City Commission called a Special Meeting on Monday afternoon to approve a measure for the upcoming 2020 Halloween Frolic parade.
The group approved the lone agenda item, which was to suspend the personnel policy that prohibits employees’ family members from riding in or on city owned vehicles.
The motion stipulates that the policy will be suspended for the time period of the parade, provided a release of liability for each participating family member is signed and filed at City Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.