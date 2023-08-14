Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening at City Hall, where the group voted to approve Ordinance 2119, which replaces Ordinance 2118--allowing non-residents to serve on the Housing Rehabilitation Advisory Board.

The Commission also appointed Colton Oswald, Lonnie Moser, Heather Vernon and Kristy Morey as the initial members of the board.  The four members will constitute a quorum until the board is filled with a total of 7 members.

