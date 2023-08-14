The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening at City Hall, where the group voted to approve Ordinance 2119, which replaces Ordinance 2118--allowing non-residents to serve on the Housing Rehabilitation Advisory Board.
The Commission also appointed Colton Oswald, Lonnie Moser, Heather Vernon and Kristy Morey as the initial members of the board. The four members will constitute a quorum until the board is filled with a total of 7 members.
Jeremy Umland addressed the Commission on behalf of Cub Scout Pack 117 to request use of the Hiawatha Lake on September 9th for a fishing derby. The request was approved, including use of the shelter house from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The Commission also discussed the tennis courts, as the 30-year contract between the city and USD 415 is set to expire in September. With no tennis teams in place this year, there was not a sense of urgency, but talks were had about minor repairs to the courts, as well as potential use of the facilities as pickleball courts. The group will revisit the issue in October.
In other business at the meeting:
*Rusty Joslin was presented a certificate to celebrate 15 years of service to the city.
*The Commission approved the annual updated Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code.
*The Consent Agenda was approved, which included minutes from the July 24th meeting, a Warranty Deed transfer of City property to William Vonderschmidt in the amount of $10,000, appointing Becky Shamburg and Dave Middendorf as voting delegates for the League of Kansas Municipalities Annual Meeting, a KDHE Invoice in the amount of $32,150.07 for the sewer project revolving loan project and an invoice to Olsson in the amount of $4,041.62.
*City Administrator Becky Berger informed the Commission that he MIH Grant application was denied. Berger said the city will collect feedback and apply for the next round of grant money.
*Director of Public Works Brad Scott informed the Commission of a SCADA system error at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Scott does not know the severity of the issue, and will report back when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.