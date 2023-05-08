The Hiawatha City Commission held a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Monday evening, considering ordering three properties in town to be repaired or removed by June 12th. Representatives from the properties at 507 Miami Street and 606 Kansas Avenue each spoke to the Commission, sharing their situations and plans to improve their properties.
After discussing details and forming plans with each property representative, the group decided to give additional time to each to show progress. With no representative present for the property at 913 Miami Street, the Commission voted to move forward with Resolution 2023-09, declaring that structure unsafe or dangerous and setting a timeline for repair or removal.
Acting City Clerk Megan Green discussed selecting a new logo for the city. Green said that 13 submissions had come in, and City Hall staff had narrowed down the list to 3 preferences. At the suggestion of Commissioner Brian Shefferd, the group decided to post the finalists on Facebook, allowing citizens to vote on the winning logo, which will be announced at the next City Commission meeting.
In other business at the meeting:
*The Consent Agenda was passed, including minutes from the April 24th meeting, an Ace Pipe Cleaning Invoice for work at the Country Club basin in the amount of $16,835.20, a contract with the City Attorney, an annual subscription invoice to gWorks in the amount of $12,000, signers for the City's GNBank accounts and administrators for the City's online banking.
*The Commission approved the purchase of a Gravely PT 160 mower from Skyview Equipment for $8,750 and a Spartan RT Pro VXI from Full Throttle Repair for $8,142.
*At the request of City Administrator Becky Berger, the Commission voted to adopt a 2024 Budget Process Calendar, with the first meeting taking place on May 22nd, the second on June 26th and the third meeting to be set at a later date.
*The group voted to declare a standard bid to be impractical for a tract of land due to the location and nature of the property, to be sold to Bill Vonderschmidt in the amount of $10,000.
*Berger announced that the Fire Department raised $6,000 at their pancake feed, which will have matching funds applied by the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
*Berger discussed the Streets Project, stating that she is gathering information in order resolve the project.
*Director of Public Works Brad Scott discussed sharing maintenance responsibilities with the County on streets that are used by each entity. A letter will be sent to the County to start the process of discussing potential changes.
