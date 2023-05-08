Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The Hiawatha City Commission held a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Monday evening, considering ordering three properties in town to be repaired or removed by June 12th.  Representatives from the properties at 507 Miami Street and 606 Kansas Avenue each spoke to the Commission, sharing their situations and plans to improve their properties.

After discussing details and forming plans with each property representative, the group decided to give additional time to each to show progress.  With no representative present for the property at 913 Miami Street, the Commission voted to move forward with Resolution 2023-09, declaring that structure unsafe or dangerous and setting a timeline for repair or removal.

