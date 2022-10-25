The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and was presented a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Brown County Historical Society. The group’s representative shared that the Historical Society would like to fix the air conditioning and heating, as well as the roof, at the Hiawatha World office, the elevator and second story windows at the auditorium, the elevator and air conditioning at the Bruning Memorial Building, as well as perform work at the windmill building, and gravel work at the Ag Museum.
Commissioner Dave Middendorf, chairing the meeting in the absence of Mayor Bill Collins, said the Commission would accept the request should plans change, but that the group had already agreed on the disbursement of the funds.
Interim City Administrator Larry Paine discussed various aspects of the city’s budget, including a budget amendment that will be needed for the sewer fund. The Commission voted to approve a public hearing for the amendment on December 12th. Paine also requested $7,365.74 for storm sewer boxes, and informed the Commission that the upcoming City Administrator interview will be held on Wednesday.
Hiawatha Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon updated the Commission on recent department activities, including a search and rescue training that took place at Vintage Park. Commissioner Becky Shamburg recognized the Hiawatha High School boys cross country team, which took 1st place at Regionals over the weekend and will be competing at State. Commissioner Middendorf thanked the businesses that had a hand in bringing the new murals to Hiawatha. Commissioner Evans Woehlecke thanked the various agencies that put in hours and hours of work into the arson investigation surrounding the recent burning of a police vehicle.
*The Commission approved the Consent Agenda, including payment of $29,463.20 to Axon Enterprises, Inc. and payment to Olsson Associates in the amount of $43,506.19
*The Commission voted to approve Licenses to Sell Cereal Malt Beverages to Pizza Hut and Walmart
*Leon Wissman was appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals
*The group voted to approve the quote to replace blowers at the waste water treatment plant
*A request for a controlled burn for the National Guard was approved
