The Hiawatha City Commission held a meeting at City Hall on Monday evening, and with an agenda short on action items, the focus of the group was on hearing requests.
Up first on the agenda was the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, represented by Sarah Kleopfer and Kate Miller. The group first announced that they would be donating $2,500 to the city's firework display.
Following that, Kleopfer outlined a street closure request for the Maple Leaf Festival, including expanding the car show down to the alley the between 7th and 8th Streets on Oregon. The Commission approved the request, with the Chamber to coordinate with the Police Department.
Miller then gave an update on maple leaf statues the Chamber has been working on. Miller said the group currently has one of the structures at the Chamber office, and would like to place at least 50 around town, including on city property. Mayor Becky Shamburg said she thinks the idea is fantastic and looks forward to moving forward, but requested that the Chamber come back with written guidelines for approval of placement of the statues.
Terry Ferris, owner of 110 Cheyenne, addressed the Commission requesting forgiveness of approximately $1,300 in mowing fees from before he bought the property. Ferris said he was under the understanding from the county that he would be able to pay out the back taxes and fees over time, but that now he was being requested to pay the sum immediately, and is hoping to reduce the amount if possible. The Commission told Ferris to contact the County Attorney's office and come back with more information at the next meeting.
Rick Prochaska also spoke to the group, requesting drainage repairs on 2nd and 3rd and Kickapoo Streets. Prochaska said that during heavy rains the area becomes a river, causing his driveway to sink, erosion and damage to ditches. Mayor Shamburg stated that Public Works Director Brad Scott would reach out about the issue, and that he has already prioritized the issue.
The Commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included a demolition agreement for 114 Kickapoo Street, minutes from the June 12th meeting, an invoice in the amount of $35,862.68 to IAO Electric, and an invoice for MPR in the amount of $126,214.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.