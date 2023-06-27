Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The Hiawatha City Commission held a meeting at City Hall on Monday evening, and with an agenda short on action items, the focus of the group was on hearing requests.

Up first on the agenda was the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, represented by Sarah Kleopfer and Kate Miller.  The group first announced that they would be donating $2,500 to the city's firework display.

