During her time at the end of Tuesday evening's meeting of the Hiawatha City Commissioner, Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg requested a change for the plan to choose the person who will fill her vacant Commission seat starting in 2023. Shamburg expressed concern that installing a new member during the regular January 9th meeting would place an unfair burden on a new Commissioner to vote on items they are not up to speed on. The group agreed to hold a Special Meeting to select an appointment, and City Attorney Andy Delaney will verify available dates.
The Commission approved a bid from Civic Plus to redesign the city's website, with a cost of $2,725 for the first year and $4,700 in annual service the following year. The group also approved Trevor Pederson's application as a volunteer firefighter, as well as the re-appointment of Leon Wissman and David Middendorf to the Land Trust Board. The Commission voted to write off $280.02 in uncollectible utility account balances, and approved Ordinance 2115 for a sewer rate increase in 2023.
Commissioner Middendorf thanked city staff for their work in the cold weather. Commissioner Evans Woehlecke thanked the employees, as well as Interim City Administrator Larry Paine for their work this year. Paine took a moment to thank Mayor Bill Collins on his years and work with the city. The City Commission held a reception for the retiring Collins prior to the meeting. City Clerk Lynette Grier thanked the community, staff and Commission for their outpouring of condolences on her recent loss.
In other business, the Commission Approved the Consent Agenda, which included the December 12th, 2022 minutes, a payment to Olsson for engineering services for the waste water project in the amount of $42,176.18, bond payments to the Kansas Sate Treasurer in the amounts of $31,070.88, $41,448.81, $65,922.39 and $59,893.75, and utility deposit and credit refunds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.