Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

During her time at the end of Tuesday evening's meeting of the Hiawatha City Commissioner, Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg requested a change for the plan to choose the person who will fill her vacant Commission seat starting in 2023.  Shamburg expressed concern that installing a new member during the regular January 9th meeting would place an unfair burden on a new Commissioner to vote on items they are not up to speed on.  The group agreed to hold a Special Meeting to select an appointment, and City Attorney Andy Delaney will verify available dates.

The Commission approved a bid from Civic Plus to redesign the city's website, with a cost of $2,725 for the first year and $4,700 in annual service the following year.  The group also approved Trevor Pederson's application as a volunteer firefighter, as well as the re-appointment of Leon Wissman and David Middendorf to the Land Trust Board.  The Commission voted to write off $280.02 in uncollectible utility account balances, and approved Ordinance 2115 for a sewer rate increase in 2023.

