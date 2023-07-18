Hiawatha City Commission 3rd Quarter Employee Megan Green

Acting City Clerk Megan Green received the City's 2023 3rd Quarter Employee Award.

 By Adam Clay

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening at City Hall, with the group voting to submit notice of the Commission's intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate.

The Commissioners voted to move forward with the highest option City Administrator Becky Berger proposed, at 52.012 mills.  Berger explained that this number is not locked in, but that after submitting, it could go down, but could not go up from that amount.  The move gives the city an additional month and a half to finalize their budget.  A Public Hearing will be set for September 11th.  

