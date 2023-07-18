The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening at City Hall, with the group voting to submit notice of the Commission's intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
The Commissioners voted to move forward with the highest option City Administrator Becky Berger proposed, at 52.012 mills. Berger explained that this number is not locked in, but that after submitting, it could go down, but could not go up from that amount. The move gives the city an additional month and a half to finalize their budget. A Public Hearing will be set for September 11th.
Commissioner Brian Shefferd said that he does not want to increase taxes, as everyone is already hurting and seeing their bills and taxes increase, with Commissioner Toni Hull concurring. Commissioner Shefferd was the lone nay vote. Mayor Shamburg responded that the group will continue to look for ways to cut back on the budget, but at this time having room to maneuver was a good thing. Berger also stated that the city has not been the driving force in tax increases in recent years, citing the school district and county as larger contributors, but that the city has not always accounted for inflation in their budgets.
At the end of the meeting, the Commission held a 10-minute Executive Session. After the time, the group reconvened and voted to approve the appointment of Dawn Boyles as the new City Clerk.
Acting Clerk Megan Green was selected as the 3rd Quarter 2023 Employee Award. Green was credited with stepping in to a difficult situation and helping to keep the city running smoothly. The Commission commented on Green's strengths and her outstanding work.
The Commission also voted to approve the purchase of an unbudgeted pump for the water plant in the amount of $23,658 after a five year old pump seized up. The group discussed the removal of the stoplight at First and Oregon Street with Public Works Director Brad Scott. Scott said he does not have any concrete information at this time, as USD 415 is currently looking into other avenues of keeping the traffic signal. Scott said the previously discussed amount of $250,000 to install a new light was revisited and would likely be closer to $500,000.
Resolution 2023-12 was approved declaring structures at 913 Miami Street, 507 Miami Street and 606 Kansas Avenue unsafe and dangerous. The resolution gives property owners until August 21st to show cause for changing that ruling before the properties move on to the next phase. These were the same properties that were reviewed in May, but no significant changes have taken place.
Police Chief Patrick Sheldon revisited the discussion of purchasing a new firetruck to replace the 1990 model that has started overheating at fires. Sheldon stated that he is not worried about the truck, but about the firemen who are at risk working with faulty equipment. The truck had the radiator replaced and a high temp thermostat installed, but the mechanic that evaluated the vehicle said the vehicle has a weak spring, rust and wiring issues, and that overall it was tired. Berger said that such a large purchase would require more written bids, and that the Commission to take time to make a decision on pricey items. Sheldon argued that the money in the budget for a building that will not happen this year could be used for the truck. Commissioner Shefferd said that as long as grants are available he could not sign off on purchasing something that expensive.
In other business, Leon Wissman was re-appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals for another 3 year term. The Consent Agenda was approved, including minutes from the June 26th meeting, minutes of the June 28th Special Meeting, the Morrill Library June 2023 Tax Distribution of $59,599.91, a payment to J&B Contractors for concrete repair in the amount of $9,189.37, payment of Olsson Engineering for Phase 1A of the Sewer Project for KDHE reimbursement in the amount of $5,668.46, a Resource West invoice in the amount of $6,957.50, abatement of a camper 1100 Kickapoo Street, consolidating the city's GNBank accounts and an amendment to the Phase 1A Sewer Project with Olsson Engineering.
