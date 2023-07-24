Leaf

HCVB photo

The fiberglass maple leaf on display at the Fisher Center for the Hiawatha Community Foundation event.

 HCVB photo

Kate Miller of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau was present at Monday night's meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission to address previous questions about the Chamber's proposed maple leaf statues that will be placed around the city.

Miller presented the idea earlier this year, and the commission was receptive, but asked that she return with more solid guidelines for the statues, which will be purchased and designed by individuals and businesses.  Statues would be placed no closer than 25 feet from corners, and no further forward than the nearest planter.  Designs will have to be approved by the Chamber and then either the City Commission or the City Administrator.  Statue owners will also be required to feature their leaves in the Halloween parade.  The commission was in consensus that the requirements were acceptable.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.