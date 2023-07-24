Kate Miller of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau was present at Monday night's meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission to address previous questions about the Chamber's proposed maple leaf statues that will be placed around the city.
Miller presented the idea earlier this year, and the commission was receptive, but asked that she return with more solid guidelines for the statues, which will be purchased and designed by individuals and businesses. Statues would be placed no closer than 25 feet from corners, and no further forward than the nearest planter. Designs will have to be approved by the Chamber and then either the City Commission or the City Administrator. Statue owners will also be required to feature their leaves in the Halloween parade. The commission was in consensus that the requirements were acceptable.
Asked about production times, Miller said the initial leaf and mold took approximately 2 years, but that going forward they would expect 2 to 3 weeks. She also shared that the group will be working on the mural at the Chamber office before painting the first leaf. Miller also said that she has loose long-term hopes to construct the world's largest jack-o-lantern around 60 feet tall.
Mayor Becky Shamburg read a proclamation for National Night Out. The national event that is celebrated at the same time in thousands of communities around the country, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, will take place on Aug. 1 at the Fisher Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner will be served, along with a free pool party and informational booths around the building.
The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included minutes from the July 17 meeting, as well as Resolution 2023-14 authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds to finance the Phase 1A Sewer Project.
Mayor Becky Shamburg noted the mural being painted on the Hiawatha World building owned by Richard and Pam Tesoriero. Shamburg also took a moment to recognize Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper and her crew. The mayor said that Parks and Rec departments are often the face of a city, and that during Parks and Recreation Month, the excellent work they do should be front and center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.