Brown County and Hiawatha City officials met Monday morning to discuss dispatch services - which have been combined under the county's jurisdiction for the past several years.
One of the matters discussed was that the City of Hiawatha does not contribute monetarily toward the dispatch services and Sheriff John Merchant was concerned about continuing to provide competitive salaries to his employees - that include dispatchers - to keep quality people in place.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill clarified for the group gathered - which included the county commissioners, Sheriff Merchant, City Administrator Mike Nichols and City Attorney Andrew Delaney - that dispatch services were combined in the 1970s.
Hill said that in 1990, there was an agreement between the city and the county, providing for payment of a certain amount each year for dispatch services. This was based on the number of employees. However, in 2017, the existing county commission agreed via letter to suspend payment under the agreement and asked that the savings be used for law enforcement purposes.
Delaney said instead of putting money toward the dispatch services, the city agreed to fund an additional officer, along with providing 24-hour patrol coverage within city limits.
Sheriff Merchant - along with other county departments - have asked the commissioners to consider increased budgets so raises can be implemented for county employees. Sheriff Merchant told commissioners it is a very real concern that his employees are leaving for other counties in Northeast Kansas or for neighboring counties in Nebraska for higher wages and better benefits.
Funding was found for some raises for next year due to additional Capital Outlay funds that have not been used, but Sheriff Merchant told the group gathered that he needed to plan for the future after this next year. He said he would like the city to put funding toward dispatch services in order to keep quality employees in his department.
"I've got to keep good people and we spend a lot of time helping the city," he said, pointing out that what if a resident were to call 911 and there was no one to answer because there was not the wages to pay them?
While he acknowledged the city provided 24-hour police coverage, he said "the buck stops" with him and the sheriff's department provides services to all cities within the county - including Hiawatha and Horton.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl told Nichols and Delaney that the county also provided housing for the city inmates at no cost. Delaney mentioned the county also receives benefits from the city forensics examination program at no additional cost.
Nichols told the commissioners and Sheriff Merchant that he felt that all city residents pay for dispatch services through taxes. Commissioner Bill Pollock said the rural residents paid more taxes, but Nichols pointed out that valuation was different when comparing an $80,000 house in town to a $600,000 farm.
"This is a hot topic among county commissions," Lehmkuhl said, pointing out that some counties charged for dispatch services while others did not.
Monday morning's meeting was an initial meeting for information only, Commissioner Lehmkuhl told the group. He felt that it was better to sit down and talk in person. No action was taken, but he said the county was interested in continuing discussions about the dispatch services.
