The city of Hiawatha has a leash law, I share this because this summer we are dealing with an abundance of loose dogs around town. These animals are being impounded when caught.
However, if your dog has a current city tag, we will make every attempt possible to return your animal to you.
The following, are the applicable City Ordinances;
2-117. RUNNING AT LARGE. It shall be unlawful for any person to willfully allow any animal or fowl under his or her control to be or to run at large within the city. Any animal or fowl found at large shall be impounded.
2-202. DOG AND CAT TAGS. It shall be the duty of the city clerk or designated agent, upon a showing of current rabies immunization and receipt of the registration fee hereinbefore required, to keep in a book suitable for the registration of dogs and cats, the time of the registration, the name of the owner or keeper, the number of the registration and the amount paid therefor, and shall deliver to the owner or keeper of the dog or cat a certificate in writing, stating that the person has registered the dog and the number by which the dog or cat is registered, and shall also deliver to the owner or keeper of the dog or cat a tag with the registration number and the registration year thereon, which shall be, by the owner or keeper, attached to the collar to be used on the dog or cat so registered. When any tag has become lost during a registration period, the owner of the dog or cat may request a duplicate tag for the remainder of the registration period. When so requested, the city clerk shall, upon presentation of the registration certificate, issue a duplicate of such tag upon the payment of $2.00 fee. It shall be unlawful for any person to take off or remove the city registration tag from any dog or cat belonging to another, or remove the strap or collar on which the same is fastened.
In closing, our city pets must also have their current city tags. Please keep your pets under your control at all times. Even in your yard, you can be cited for animal at large. The city ordinance is for their safety as much as for the safety of those around them. For further questions regarding pet laws or other concerns please call the Hiawatha Police Department 785-742-2156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.