The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group heard praise from City Administrator Mike Nichols for several crews and jobs going on around Hiawatha.
Nichols cited Dan Durre’s work on the walking trail lights, and the compliments received from community members, as well as the park equipment that has been sanded and painted at recreational facilities around town. Nichols also mentioned the 12th Street sewer project that has been completed, the raid trailer on Iowa Street that has been abated by the Street Department and the demolition work done in town. Commissioner Toni Hull took a moment to note Nichols’ efforts in assisting Durre with the walking trail project.
Also discussed was the recent sewer line flow study. Nichols stated that the city did not get enough rain fall during the time the meters were in place, and without enough information to make recommendations, the meters will have to be put back in at a later date. Olsson Associates will be at the next meeting to discuss the project with the Commission.
The commission voted to approve the demolition application from HFED for the property at 205 Oregon St. City Administrator Mike Nichols stated that 207 Oregon was demolished earlier that day, with another property set to be demolished soon, and another request coming in for a property on Utah that has not yet filled out an application.
In other business, the commission voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds of $256.11, and payments to J&B Contractors, LLC for $8,301.25 and $1,995.00. A bid was accepted from Herzog Contracting approved for T-Hangar Taxilane paving project.
Commissioner Hull also asked citizens to take time to fill out their census reports.
