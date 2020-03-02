On Tuesday and Wednesday, Hiawatha Police Department’s Captain Dennis Entrikin will train the city commissioners and employees in ALiCE, a civilian active shooter response training.
ALiCE is a training solution complete with participation scenarios along with a presentation. The goal of the training provided by Captain Entrikin is to instruct as many city employees as possible. As part of the training, City Hall will close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday the 6th so the commissioners, employees and court personnel can attend and train in their own workplace environment. The local fire, EMS, and law enforcement are also invited to attend. While the training’s focus is for civilians, it is important for emergency services to know what is being taught to civilians and to understand how to respond accordingly.
“I am pleased to see the city take a proactive approach to training all of the employees to improve safety in the workplace," Cpt. Entrikin said. "This training will also help prepare them to react and respond to an active shooter incident anywhere they may go. I firmly believe that ALiCE is an excellent training aimed at reducing the casualties associated with these heinous types of crimes."
The City would also like to apologize to the citizens for any inconvenience closing for the afternoon of March 6 may cause; however, city officials believes that this training is of paramount importance. The city is also appreciative of the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha for the use of their building for part of the training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.