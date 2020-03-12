City employees became familiar with ALICE during a two-day training last week.
ALICE is an active intruder training that offers several options for survival. ALICE stands for Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate and offers training in dealing with armed intruders in schools, churches and other public places.
Hiawatha Police Cpt. Dennis Entrkin, along with officer Brandon Lowe, led the training in a two-day session that involved 32 people. Sessions were conducted at the First Baptist Church and Hiawatha City Hall and included presentations, demonstrations and live scenario training to let the participants feel what it would be like if an armed intruder invaded their work space.
Some of the presentations provided information on school shootings such as West Virginia Tech (2007), Sandy Nook Elementary (2012) and Columbine (1999). In each of these situations, people responded differently. In those days, Entrikin said everyone was taught “lockdown,” but many people were just sitting ducks for gunmen.
For instance, at West Virginia Tech, the shooter hit six classrooms where students and teachers were in “lockdown.” Entrikin said one particular classroom, students decided to evacuate out an upper story window and the teacher charged the gunman when he entered. In this particular instance, the teacher was the only casualty.
“Several sustained injury by jumping out of the window, but they lived,” he said. “In the other classrooms, where people were just on lockdown, there were many casualties.”
Sometimes lockdown is the choice that makes the most sense.
“Lockdown was the traditional response, designed for drive-by shootings in California,” Entrikin said. “Yes, it’s a perfect response if someone is firing rounds into a building through windows.”
But, he pointed out, people need to be trained there are other choices. When ALICE came about and the “Run, Hide or Fight” method began being introduced in various work places, these both gave people a fighting chance.
He said it’s kind of like the fire drills and tornado drills that have been taught for decades.
“We all know what to do for those drills,” he said. “It’s about changing that mentality and getting rid of the thought that lockdown is the only thing to do.”
Entrikin said it changes survival rates and gives people a fighting chance.
During the series of five scenarios, Entrikin and Lowe advised on several ways to handle each situation. The first, the shooter walked in and everyone sat there like sitting ducks and took the bullets — from a nerf gun in this instance. Another scenario had people barricading the door, which successfully kept the gunman out of the room.
In other scenarios, gunmen entered the main floor of City Hall and began shooting inside the office area. The gunman also ventured upstairs to the commission room, and city employees took flight.
In some of the scenarios, people were hit by bullets. In others — where they took flight — only a stray bullet or two met its target. When the people barricaded the door, everyone came out safe and sound.
Entrikin and Lowe provided this intensive training for the Hiawatha school staff in August of 2018 and he hopes to offer additional training for the public by early summer, as another officer — Dugan Shoemaker — will be a certified trainer soon. Entrikin said this allows for more training for the Hiawatha community. He said he will probably open up to 50 spots per training and fill those on a case by case basis as community members contact him.
He said watch for more news soon on the public trainings, or contact him at the police department at 742-2156 for more information on ALICE.
