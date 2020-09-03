At Monday’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the group took time to acknowledge the efforts and tenure of two City of Hiawatha employees.
The Commission commended City Facilities Maintenance Technician Dan Durre for his work over the summer, which was echoed by Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper, and presented Durre with a certificate in thanks of 20 years of service to the City of Hiawatha.
Brad Scott was also recognized for his contributions to the city, and received a certificate honoring his 15 years of service. Scott has been a long time employee, and took over the position of Water and Lights Superintendent when Dave Grimm slid over to manage the Wastewater department in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.