Just weeks after another Hiawatha citizen addressed the Hiawatha City Commission about problems with the recent sales tax street project, Richard Tesoriero was present on Monday night to have his concerns heard as well.
A former contractor and manager himself, Tesoriero said he has been watching the project for over a year and addressing the issues he has observed to commissioners and city officials during that time. Tesoriero said that he is coming before the commission now because the projected closeout of the project is targeted for September. Notably, he cited an apparent difference in the thickness of the concrete, which he measured at 6 1/2” but was contracted for 8”, incorrect re-seeding and care of areas near curbs, and methods used by the contractor that he believes were out of spec and likely to cause long-term problems with the streets.
Tesoriero said that while some subjective concerns may be difficult to address, the objective contractual differences cannot be overlooked. He said that the plans and specs make it clear that the contractor can be made to pay for or replace issues prior to the project being closed. Tesoriero was adamant that the city not close out the project without doing their due diligence. Mayor Bill Collins said he would like to meet with Tesoriero, but stated clearly, “There won’t be any close-out until we are completely satisfied.”
After a Public Hearing that lead off the meeting but closed without comment, the commission approved the 2022 budget. After decreasing the budget by 6 mills in 2021, the group maintained a neutral budget this year, going from 47.100 mills to 46.259 with assessed valuation raising by less than 2 percent.
The commission also discussed meeting format and procedures with City Attorney Andy Delaney. Delaney stated that the commission has moved away from some of their recorded procedures, and that they should either alter their practices or re-write ordinances. One particular issue discussed was requests to be placed on the agenda, which are supposed to be turned in the week prior to a meeting. It was agreed that the group should go back to following that ordinance, as they all agreed that having advanced notice of who will be speaking at a meeting and what they intend to address will allow commissioners time to prepare.
In other business:
Multiple motions were approved, including a request to solicit bids for a keyless entry system and security cameras for City Hall, a request to solicit bids for entry way doors at the Fisher Center, a request to skip the normal bidding process to purchase a piece of ultraviolet equipment for wastewater system repairs, and a bid for purchase of a Parks and Recreation truck in the amount of $33,995.
Also approved was an agreement to sign GAS Grant Administration documents, as well as to allow for temporary financing for sales tax street project bonds, and a re-zoning request of 505 N 1st Street from B2 to B3 to allow for storage units. A proclamation was also read for Parks and Recreation Professionals Day.
The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to $32,266.65 to Arvest Equipment Fiance, a payment to the Kansas State Treasurer for GO Bonds in the amount of $61,750.00 and a payment to Suez Utility Service Co., Inc. in the amount of $11,873.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.