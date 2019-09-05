The Hiawatha City Commission met on Tuesday evening and heard a request from citizen Donnie Wooddell to add camping options at Hiawatha Lake.
Mayor Bill Collins said that the commission had discussed the idea previously, with the one issue being sewage disposal. Collins stated that the necessary parties would continue to discuss the idea and work to move forward.
The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $17,293.28, utility refunds of $507.09, payment to Brown County District I for chip and seal projects in the amount of $22,800.69, and payments to J&B Contractors LLC of $3,608.15 and $47,894.15.
The city also heard from Ben Grove, first representing Hiawatha Implement, about a burn pit the company had installed. Grove had heard that burning in the pit would be an issue, after they had burned previously for years and wanted to address any concerns with the commission. Grove submitted signatures from all neighboring businesses and homeowners stating that they had no problem with the burning, and also explained that moving back to hauling away clean wood from unusable pallets and crates would be very costly. Mayor Collins asked to table the issue to allow research and more discussion before coming to a decision.
Grove also requested repayment for repairs to a water meter done at his home. Collins noted that Grove did not contact the city, which the homeowner affirmed, as he thought the leak was on his side of the meter and would require his repair. After input from Water Superintendent Brad Scott, the commission agreed to adjust Groves bill to average, but not repay for the work done, as their crews would have completed the work if informed.
Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg gave an update, informing the commission that the 499 signatures were accepted by the county from their petition, surpassing the 343 necessary to put the sales tax vote on the November ballot. Broberg also spoke of the hospital’s financials, saying that volume continues to be up, as well as gross revenue, but Broberg still warned of $4.5 million in capital equipment upgrades that are needed over the next three years.
In other business:
The commission also voted to solicit bids for the Post Lantern Hometown Hero Banners, approved the job description of Facilities Maintenance Technician and to reclassify Dan Durre to that position, voted to place advertisements for a Water Operator and approved awarding a bid of $50,448 to Keller Asphalt to pour a four-inch asphalt overlay on the 300 and 400 blocks of South 3rd street between Iowa and Kickapoo Streets.
Representatives were present from Premier Roofing, who came to Hiawatha after the Aug. 15 hail storm. The speaker for the group said that they were in town to help people, and apologized to the city for not obtaining the proper licenses before soliciting business, which led to the company’s request for a license being denied. They asked to be reconsidered, and the commission agreed that they could reapply, and with all paperwork in, would be granted the license if they pass a background check, which Police Chief John Defore said would be complete by the end of next week.
Brad Scott told the commission that all services had been completed at the water line on Miami Street, and that cleanup would begin, with Miami open completely by the end of the week. The street projects were updated, with plans for the west side of 4th Street to be poured later this week, and any work that will begin on the south end of North 6th Street will not pass Kansas until the 4th Street work is completed.
The commission also approved a request from the HHS art department to paint a mural on the steps of the Police Department at a cost of less than $500.
