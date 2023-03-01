The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and took time out to recognize Barb Mauselin for ten years of service at the Hiawatha Police Department.
Police Chief Mickey Gruber presented the honor to Mauselin, saying that without the longtime employee, who was recently promoted to Operations Supervisor, he would not be in his current position and the department would have had a much more difficult time getting through the turbulent past year.
The Commission heard from Code Enforcement Officer Dave Wilson, and held a Public Hearing regarding the dwelling and accessory structures at 808 Kickapoo Street. With no representatives present, the group closed the hearing and voted to approve Resolution 2023-04 ordering immediate repair or demolition of the structures.
Kate Miller was present to present information on Youth Art Month in March, with a show to be displayed at City Hall from March 6th to the 31st and a reception on March 20th form 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The group also heard a presentation on employee insurance benefits and voted to stick with their current plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and Watko Benefit Group.
In other business:
*City Administrator Becky Berger presented information on the Brightspeed Fiber Project.
*Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon informed the Commission that the Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast on April 30th.
*Sheldon also discussed insurance ratings and how the department is working to bring ratings back into line.
*The Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included minutes from the previous meeting and a payment to BT&Co for the 2022 financial audit in the amount of $14,000.
