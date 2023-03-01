Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and took time out to recognize Barb Mauselin for ten years of service at the Hiawatha Police Department.

Police Chief Mickey Gruber presented the honor to Mauselin, saying that without the longtime employee, who was recently promoted to Operations Supervisor, he would not be in his current position and the department would have had a much more difficult time getting through the turbulent past year.

