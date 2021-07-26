The City of Hiawatha is planning on starting Chip and Seal on the streets the week of August 2, weather permitting.
This year the project includes: 3rd & 4th (South of Iowa St); North & South 2nd; Minnehaha 1st – 2nd; Osage 1st – 3rd; Sioux Ave 1st – 3rd; Mohawk 1st – 3rd; Sequoya Lane and Lodge Road will be completed.
The city is asking residents to please have any and all motorized vehicles removed from the streets through the above duration. If vehicles are not removed at the time of the project, vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. Crews will be starting at 7 am and residents are asked to have vehicle removed prior to that time.
If you have any questions, please call City Hall 742-7417.
