Given the continuing increasing cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, the Hiawatha City Commission has taken the following steps in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. We apologize for any inconvenience but truly feel it is in the best interest of Hiawatha, Brown County and our surrounding communities.
Effective Wednesday, November 18, 2020:
1. City Hall and all other facilities are restricted from public access with the exception of the Law Enforcement Center (please see item 4 below). All permits, applications and any other form normally obtained by coming into City Hall can be found on the City’s website www.cityofhiawatha.org. If you are unable to locate what you’re looking for on our website, please call (785) 742-7417. We will still be working. We will post instructions on the doors of both entrances to City Hall for things that frequently bring people to City Hall.
2. Utility bills may be paid in multiple ways; by placing your payment in the drop box located in the Oregon Street entrance to City Hall, they can be mailed, paid online, you can sign up for automatic withdrawal or, sign up for electronic utility billing.
3. The Fisher Center is restricted from public access. If you choose to go to any parks in the City or the City Lake, please comply with the Governor’s Executive order regarding masks or other face coverings. Please be mindful of the social distancing recommendations from the CDC and KDHE.
4. Please contact the Hiawatha Police Department by phone for any non-urgent reporting or questions. If it is necessary to meet with an officer to complete your report, we will make the necessary arrangements. Do not come to the Hiawatha Law Enforcement Center in person unless it is necessary. Vehicle Inspections will be done by Appointment only. Please call (785) 742-2156 and we will assign an officer to meet with you. As always, if you have an emergency call 911 for assistance.
Effective Friday, November 20, 2020:
On November 16, 2020, the City Commission passed Ordinance No. 2090. The Ordinance requires the wearing of masks or other face coverings in public spaces; addresses the requirements of persons, businesses, organizations, and non-profit associations; outlines specific exemptions from the requirement of wearing masks or other face coverings; and addresses the penalties for a first, second, and any subsequent violations of the Ordinance. A complete copy of the Ordinance can be found at www.cityofhiawatha.org or in the office of the City Clerk, 701 Oregon Street, free of charge.
The following is a list of phone numbers for City departments:
City Hall, Code Enforcement, Fire (non-emergency) (785) 742-7417
Police (non-emergency) (785) 742-2156
Parks & Recreation (785) 742-7176
Streets, Water & Lights (785) 742-7850
Sewer (785) 742-3196
As we’ve said before, it is important for all of us to make informed decisions to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our community. These decisions are not being taken lightly. Thank you for your understanding and support. We will continue to evaluate as the situation with COVID-19 further evolves nationally, regionally and locally. Below are links to resources for information related to COVID-19 and steps from the CDC and KDHE to help prevent illness.
Resources
Reliable, updated information on COVID-19 can be found on these websites:
