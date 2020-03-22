On Sunday, the City of Hiawatha released the following guidance about water bills, along with reminders that city property is closed to the public. In addition, city officials reminded there is not a way to sanitize playground equipment and that the virus can live on plastic and metal 2-3 days after contamination.
Water, Sewer & Storm Sewer Bills - Per Governor Kelly’s Executive Order 20-05, disconnecting water service for non-payment is prohibited and, as of now, will remain in effect until either the order is rescinded, the Emergency Declaration expires or, May 1, 2020, whichever comes first. Therefore, the City will not be disconnecting water service on March 23, 2020 for non-payment. As of this press release, late fees will still be assessed.
Parks & Playgrounds - Current studies indicate that COVID-19 can remain on metal and plastic surfaces for 2-3 days after contamination. As such, we want to stress that the City is without the resources to disinfect and monitor the City's playgrounds and parks, such as the Kiddie Corral, Starr Park, Crestview Park, and the shelters and playground at the City Lake. Additionally, there is no current verifiable study that proves warm weather will deter the spread of COVID-19. In the event anyone has contact with playground surfaces, proper protective protocols recommended by the CDC should be observed.
Public access to all city owned facilities remains restricted.
The following is a list of phone numbers for City departments:
If you have an emergency call 911 for assistance.
City Hall, Code Enforcement, Fire (non-emergency) (785) 742-7417
Police (non-emergency) (785) 742-2156
Parks & Recreation (785) 742-7176
Streets, Water & Lights (785) 742-7850
Sewer (785) 742-3196
As we’ve said before, it is important for all of us to make informed decisions to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Please consult the CDC and KDHE’s websites for up-to-date information. We truly do appreciate your understanding and support. We will continue to evaluate as the situation with COVID-19 further evolves nationally, regionally and locally. Below are links to resources for information related to COVID-19 and steps from the CDC and KDHE to help prevent illness.
Resources
Reliable, updated information on COVID-19 can be found on these websites:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.