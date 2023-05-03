The Hiawatha City Commission met last Monday, with the group making a pair of decisions that will begin to address the housing crisis in town. The Commission authorized City Administrator Becky Berger to sign a development agreement with The Anderson Group, LLC for duplex development, and also voted to create an ordinance forming a Housing Rehabilitation Advisory Board, consisting of the Hiawatha City Administrator, the Director of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development and other at-large stakeholders.
The advisory board is the initial step in applying for a CDBG housing and rehabilitation and demolition grant, and is part of the city’s long-term strategy to improve the quality of the city’s available housing. Once selected, the committee will then undertake a housing assessment tool that will taking roughly 8 to 12 weeks to complete, which will eventually lead to applying for the housing grant.
The group also voted to grant a 25-year easement agreement on 209 Delaware with Rainbow Communications in the amount of $2,500 for a fiber hut and storage. There was some discussion of selling the entire parking lot, but ultimately the Commission leaned toward the easement after concerns with losing downtown parking were brought forth.
Director of Public Works, Brad Scott, addressed the Commission regarding traffic signal repairs. Scott stated that after receiving negative responses for months from KDOT, that they had finally agreed to hold a meeting to discuss potential solutions, which was generally viewed as a step forward, and says he hopes to have a resolution very soon.
In other business:
*The Commission approved the listing of the city's asphalt zipper by either auction or sealed bid.
*There was discussion of closing City Hall for training purposes in the near future.
*The group recognized the passing of former Mayor Bill Collins, sharing their condolences for family and appreciation of his time serving the City of Hiawatha.
*Police Chief Mickey Gruber was recognized as the Employee of the Quarter.
*A Proclamation was presented for Arbor Day, and Commissioner Dave Middendorf said that the Tree Board will be planting a crab apple tree on May 4th in honor of Arbor Day.
*The Consent Agenda was approved, including minutes from April 10th, BT&Co. final 2022 Audit Invoice of $6,650.00, BWI Invoice for Water Treatment Plant Evaporation Equipment in the amount of $25,311.60, Volunteer Firefighter Nic Siebenmorgen, and authorizing placing memorial or donation funds in the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
