The Hiawatha City Commission met last Monday, with the group making a pair of decisions that will begin to address the housing crisis in town. The Commission authorized City Administrator Becky Berger to sign a development agreement with The Anderson Group, LLC for duplex development, and also voted to create an ordinance forming a Housing Rehabilitation Advisory Board, consisting of the Hiawatha City Administrator, the Director of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development and other at-large stakeholders.

The advisory board is the initial step in applying for a CDBG housing and rehabilitation and demolition grant, and is part of the city’s long-term strategy to improve the quality of the city’s available housing. Once selected, the committee will then undertake a housing assessment tool that will taking roughly 8 to 12 weeks to complete, which will eventually lead to applying for the housing grant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.