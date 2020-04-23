The Horton City Commission for the first time in April, and the group heard updates from LaMont Cook regarding Mission Village.
Cook stated that some debt has been paid down, but asked that the City waive recent late fees on utility bills, and also requested that the City defer lease payments while a purchase price is discussed on the facility, as the group would like to avoid a lease and move straight to purchasing the manor outright.
The commission voted to accept both requests in an effort to facilitate the future purchase of Mission Village.
The commission also made decisions on the waste water treatment facility, voting to waive any electrical fees during construction, waiving building permit fees, and agreeing to accept a late construction start date, and finally to accept bids for the construction of the project.
A resolution was passed declaring a Local State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which expands the authority of the City Administrator to act on behalf of the City.
Administrator John Calhoon discussed with the commission the Family First Coronavirus Response Act and noted that the information had been posted for city employees. Calhoon also informed the commission that city employees have been taking extra precautions in sanitizing work areas daily.
The commission voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included a payroll ordinance of $32,036.39 and a disbursement ordinance of $10,821.71. Also approved were Gil Bunning, Connie Shippy and Crystal Willich as new members of the Library Board and a property transfer of Lot 6 in Block 125 in the C.K.&N. Addition of the City of Horton to Casey and Ariel Bratton for $1 plus attorney fees and registration filing fees.
