The Hiawatha City Commission took a step forward to recognize former governor Edmund Morrill.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the commission approved a request from Lynn Allen, director/curator of the Brown County Historical Society, who asked permission to install signs recognizing Edmund Morrill through the Governors of Kansas Hometown Heritage Act.
She said the Historical Society is collaborating with several organizations in the community to have the signs installed along U.S. 36 Highway. She said they need to raise $3,000 to achieve the goal and pay the Kansas Department of Transportation for the installation of the signs.
Morrill was governor from 1895 to 1897 and served in the U.S. House of Representatives for four two-year terms. According to Brown County Historical Society records (see today’s History Mysteries at the Museum article on Page 6) Morrill will have principal roles in the development of the library, the Morrill and Janes Bank and the Hiawatha Academy, playing a big part in Hiawatha’s history.
He lived in Hiawatha for many years, He died in March 1909 and is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha.
