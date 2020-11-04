The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening and moved forward on a Resolution finding structures unsafe or dangerous.
The Resolution gives the owners of recently discussed properties until Dec. 7 to commence repairs or the properties will move closer to being demolished by the city.
The commission was also addressed by Allison Kerl of the Hiawatha Community Hospital, who shared that the hospital is having a harder time finding availability to transfer out COVID patients. With rising cases in Brown County, the hospital may have to start caring for COVID patients in-house.
Kerl also said that HFED is helping foot the bill for a matching grant to help attract providers to rural areas. The state pays $10,000 and the match is $16,000. The hospital has contracted one new provider for 2022, but still needs two providers for 2021.
In other business:
The commission took a moment to honor 15-year employee Lynette Grier. Mayor Bill Collins commented on Grier’s excellent service to the city, and thanked her for the time she has put in and for the work she will do in the future.
Commissioner Dave Middendorf filled the rest of the group in on a plan to fix the chime on the clock at City Hall. Middendorf said he went along with Dan Durre and other workers to attempt to figure out the problem with the clock, and that Durre is currently working on repairing the problem, and they hope to have the clock back in function soon.
Mayor Collins reminded those in attendance that the commission plans to reduce the mill levy by 6 mills this year.
The group also voted to approve a structure demolition application for 110 Pottawatomie submitted by Kenneth and Bonnie Lock. Also approved was an ordinance to rezone the property at 725 Iowa Street to an Industrial-Light District, as well as a request to petition to annex city owned properties on Linden Road.
The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which include utility refunds in the amount of $60.01, a payment to J&B Contractors in the amount of $8,373.75, a payment to Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus of $60,000, a drinking establishment liquor license for Big Red’s Tavern and a cereal malt renewal for Walmart. The group also approved bids for a dump bed truck and a salt and sand spreader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.