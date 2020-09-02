The City of Hiawatha is planning on starting Chip and Seal on the streets the week of Sept. 21, weather permitting.
This year the project includes: Kansas 1st to 9th; Hiawatha 2nd to 5th; Shawnee 1st to 10th; Delaware 1st to 9th; Kickapoo 1st to RR tracks; Navajo 4th to 6th will be completed.
Please have any and all motorized vehicles removed from the streets through the above duration. If vehicles are not removed at the time of the project, vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. Crews will be starting at 7 am. Please have your vehicle removed prior to that time. If you have any questions, please call City Hall 742-7417.
