The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a concern for communities across the nation, including our own. Please be assured that Hiawatha city leaders are closely monitoring the situation and staying up to date with guidance from public health agencies. Updates are being monitored from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Kansas Department of Health Environment (KDHE), and the Brown County Health Department, and best practices are being implemented to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The City of Hiawatha is committed to take necessary, appropriate actions to keep our community and employees safe.
Here is how the City of Hiawatha is responding to the emergency declaration. These operational plans begin Monday, March 16, and will be in effect until further notice, unless indicated differently below. As this is an evolving situation, please check back here for additional details.
Hiawatha City Hall
Hiawatha City Hall will remain open during regular business hours. If possible, please conduct business by phone or email. Utility bill payments may be made via the drop box located outside the Oregon Street entrance into City Hall. Additionally, utility bills may be paid online, through automatic withdrawal and customers may sign up for Electronic Utility Billing at www.cityofhiawatha.org.
Hiawatha Municipal Court
• Municipal Court will take place Tuesday, March 17, 2020 as scheduled. If future court dates are canceled, individuals on docket will receive a notice of a new court date. This will come via mail at your address on file with the Court
• Please email the Court at cityofhiawathamunicipalcourt@gmail.com if the address on your ticket is not your current address.
• Payments for matters that do not require a court appearance can be via phone at (785) 742-2156.
• The Court Clerk’s Office will remain open during normal business hours however, it is encouraged to conduct any business by phone or email if possible. Contact cityofhiawathamunicipalcourt@gmail.com for questions about current transactions or for filings.
Hiawatha Police Department
Patrols will not decrease. Officers will exercise great discretion in their proactive enforcement activities. The following remain our highest priority calls for service:
• Crimes in progress
• Issues affecting public safety
• Issues affecting traffic safety and traffic flow
• Medical calls in which officers could perform life-saving measures
• Calls otherwise deemed critical in nature and time sensitive
When individuals call to request police services, it is possible that in rare instances we would take the report over the phone rather than dispatch an officer. We will still dispatch officers on high priority calls. Please do not hesitate to call 911 or our non-emergency line at (785) 742-2156 if you need police services. We will then determine the best response to that request based on the information we receive.
Hiawatha Fire Department
• Services will be maintained throughout the state of emergency.
• Please call 911 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency.
• If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, contact your healthcare provider for medical advice.
Hiawatha Parks & Recreation
• Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the Fisher Center is closed to the public. As of this time, all programs associated with the Parks & Recreation and the Fisher Center are canceled until further notice. Costs for any event scheduled during this time that is not rescheduled will be refunded.
• All other Hiawatha Parks & Recreation facilities will remain available but, we strongly encourage social distancing.
• For questions, contact Parks & Recreation Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (785) 742-7176.
Hiawatha City Commission meetings
Hiawatha City Commission meetings will take place as scheduled unless announced otherwise.
It is important for all of us to make informed decisions to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Please consult the CDC website for up-to-date information before making decisions about attending City programs and classes and other community activities. These decisions are with the interests of our community in mind. Thank you for your understanding and support. We will continue to keep you updated as this situation continues to develop.
We will continue to evaluate as the situation with coronavirus further evolves locally. Please visit www.cityofhiawatha.org for updates. Below are links to resources for information related to COVID-19 and steps from the CDC to help prevent illness.
Reliable, updated information on COVID-19 can be found on these websites:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.