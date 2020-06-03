The city of Hiawatha has retained Governmental Assistance Services (GAS) from Lawrence to conduct a Low-to-Moderate income survey this summer for the purpose of qualifying the city for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The $700,000 grant is intended to offset the costs of a proposed sanitary sewer improvements project. Qualifying for this grant will help to keep future utility bills down.
Representatives from GAS will be conducting the survey door-to-door and by telephone between the dates of June 8, 2020 and September 15, 2020. The survey will be conducted using strict social distancing measures. Surveyors will knock at your door and ask 4 questions from an appropriate distance. Each survey will take less than 1 minute.
Community members will recognize members of the GAS Survey Team by their clipboards and white shirts.
