The City of Highland has issued a high nitrate warning for water customers.
According to a release issued by the city on Tuesday, a water sample collected Aug. 25 showed a nitrate level of 13 milligrams per liter, which is above the federal maximum contaminant level of 10 mg per liter.
Customers are advised not to give the water to infants or use it to make infant formula, as children below the age of 6 months could become seriously ill. In addition, the water should not be boiled.
Adults and children older than six months can drink the water. However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.
The City of Highland will provide, free of charge, an alternate source of drinking water for all infants less than six months of age, nursing mothers of infants less than six months of age, pregnant women, and other at-risk customers as identified by a health care provider.
The city stated it is reviewing all available options, including seeking funds for a water treatment plant, so the system can return to compliance as soon as possible.
