Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, coming to an agreement with Evergy to take possession of the Horton Interconnect energy substation.  Per the Letter of Engagement, the City of Horton will acquire the listed assets for $10, and the substation will be transferred after Evergy removes metering, signs and padlocks.  Horton will own and maintain the substation assets along with the conductor over Hiawatha 73 north of Evergy's new metering point, while Evergy will construct a new 34.5 kV metering point just south of the substation.  

Evergy will maintain ownership of the new metering point, and the cost to the city will be $17,000.  After that construction is completed, Horton will be responsible for all assets downstream of the metering point, however in the even of any equipment failure at the Horton Interconnect substation before Evergy energizes the new metering point, the purchase will become null and void.  The Commission voted to sign the Letter of Engagement and Bill of Sale.  The group then discussed raising electric rates or meter charges to offset the cost.

