The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, coming to an agreement with Evergy to take possession of the Horton Interconnect energy substation. Per the Letter of Engagement, the City of Horton will acquire the listed assets for $10, and the substation will be transferred after Evergy removes metering, signs and padlocks. Horton will own and maintain the substation assets along with the conductor over Hiawatha 73 north of Evergy's new metering point, while Evergy will construct a new 34.5 kV metering point just south of the substation.
Evergy will maintain ownership of the new metering point, and the cost to the city will be $17,000. After that construction is completed, Horton will be responsible for all assets downstream of the metering point, however in the even of any equipment failure at the Horton Interconnect substation before Evergy energizes the new metering point, the purchase will become null and void. The Commission voted to sign the Letter of Engagement and Bill of Sale. The group then discussed raising electric rates or meter charges to offset the cost.
Kinsey Boller with the Horton Chamber was present to ask the Commission if approval to allow beer sales at Mission Lake on May 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take place at Hickory Point, which the Commission authorized as a camping spot. The Chamber must apply for a temporary permit with the City Clerk at least 7 days prior to the event, which are required, along with the payment of the city's temporary permit fee and a written application. Boller also said the Chamber will host a car show on June 3rd and Octoberfest on October 7th.
Mayor Bryan Stirton requested an update on the ball field project, and City Administrator John Calhoon said he his reluctant to say that the field will be playable in time for scheduled games due to grass not coming in as expected and other items not finished at the field. The city is also still awaiting word from Brown County whether they will receive $50,000 in ARPA funds to purchasing field lighting.
In other business:
*The Commission approved a Resolution to urge community members to identify things they would like to preserve, create or improve via community development as part of the new Kansas Pride Program.
*Due to resignations the Parks and Recreation Board is seeking members to fill the board, which meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
*The Commission will hold a financial meeting at the end of the regular meeting on March 20th to review the city's debt and capital improvement projects.
*Commissioner Carmela Boller would like to terminate the city's contract with Scott Shreve as electrical consultant, but continue to utilize KMEA.
*Boller also suggested that the city re-zone the airport as industrial in hopes of having an area designated for bringing industry to town.
*City Attorney Kevin Hill drafted a letter to present to the Kickapoo Tribal Chairman, Lester Randall, after Matthew LaForest, Engineer Consultant for the Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service, asked City Administrator John Calhoon to provide a written response to the Kickapoo Tribe describing the city's position on proceeding or not proceeding with the Emergency Water Supply Contract.
*Calhoon and City Clerk Kim Knudson had their recommendation of upgrading the mobile collector system for water and electric meters approved for $24,670.
*Police Chief Boller informed the Commission that John Pietrzak will graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and rejoin the Horton PD full time.
*The city will have roll off dumpsters available at the vacant lot at the corner of 1st Avenue East and 7th Street south of City Hall from May 5th to May 15th for Citywide Spring Cleanup.
*The Commission approved an Appropriation Ordinance for Payroll in the amount of $36,438.69 and an Appropriation Ordinance for disbursements in the amount of $114,013.73.
